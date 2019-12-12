Banff and Buchan MSP supports foster and adoption campaign

Stewart Stevenson MSP has added his support to Home for Good’s campaign this Christmas as they urge more individuals to consider fostering and adoption.

During the Twelve Days of Christmas, around 130 children will enter the care system in Scotland. There is currently a shortage of around 580 foster families needed over the next year to provide a loving home for children and young people.

Home for Good is a national charity seeking to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children by finding loving homes for children in the care system.

Mr Stevenson has added his support to their campaign Christmas tree calling on more individuals to play their part in caring for vulnerable children.

He said: “Especially as we approach Christmas, I think it is vital that we consider what more can be done to ensure that every child and young person across Scotland finds the loving, safe home that they need.

“We urgently need more foster carers to step up and support some of the most vulnerable youngsters in the North-east.

“It was great to hear about Home for Good and the work they are doing in Scotland and beyond, equipping churches to foster and adopt, as well as positively engaging with those in the care system.”