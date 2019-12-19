Banff and Buchan MSP urges people to stay safe this Christmas

Stewart Stevenson MSP is urging constituents to stay safe this Christmas as more than 500 accidental house fires were recorded across Scotland during last year’s festive season, according to the latest statistics revealed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The festive period is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the fire service across Scotland– with the increase in accidental house fires during the period typically caused by a higher use of heating and electrical appliances - as well as higher alcohol consumption, decorations and the traditional use of candles also playing a role.

Christmas is meant to be full of joy and celebration, but it can also be a time when there’s an increased risk of an electrical fire and with electricity causing three quarters of fires in Scottish homes.

Guidance has been published for those responsible for electrical safety by Electrical Safety First.

Mr Stevenson, said: "Christmas is a time of twinkling lights, full glasses and Christmas cheer, but we can all forget some of the safety fundamentals and it’s no time to become complacent.

“While I want people to be able to celebrate and relax over the festive period, it is extremely important that they also keep themselves and others safe.

“For that reason I’d urge people to follow the advice of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Electrical Safety First and act responsibly.”

Commenting, Wayne Mackay, Deputy Public Affairs Manager at Electrical Safety First, said: “Our research found that a number of dangerous electrical goods – which present a real risk of fire - are being sold by unregulated ‘third-party’ sellers via online marketplaces such as Amazon Marketplace, eBay and Wish.

“But many people think they are buying from the platform itself, which they consider reputable. For example, we found that 44% of people we surveyed didn’t know the difference between Amazon and Amazon Marketplace – and it’s the latter where we are more likely to purchase from a third-party vendor.

“So we have created an app for Google Chrome – Check it Out – which we hope will provide some clarity to this, by alerting people when they are buying from a third-party seller.”

To help the whole family to have a safe and happy festive season, visit: www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/christmas