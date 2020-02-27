Banff and Buchan MSP urges vigilance over Coronavirus

Stewart Stevenson MSP is urging constituents to be vigilant and follow public health advice for the coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has published new guidance and updated travel advice for people returning from overseas.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include:

• high temperature or fever

• cough

• shortness of breath

Updates on public health advice for the coronavirus can be found on the NHS Inform website, and a free helpline has been set up for those who do not have symptoms but are looking for general health advice: 0800 028 2816.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “While all tests in Scotland have so far been negative, the Scottish Government has put plans in place to ensure a rapid response should a case of Coronavirus be confirmed.

“It is extremely important that people are vigilant and that anyone in Aberdeenshire returning from overseas follows the advice that has been issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

“Early detection will be vital to ensuring that the virus is contained and to stop it from spreading, so it’s essential that folk take the same precautions they would to avoid a cold or the flu, for example washing their hands and covering their nose and mouth when coughing.

“If there’s anyone who has returned to the UK from the countries listed in the travel guidance they should follow advice to remain indoors and should they experience any of the symptoms of Coronavirus they should contact NHS 24 as soon as possible, even if their symptoms are mild.”