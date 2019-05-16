Blue Light Festival is a success

The sun shone on massive crowds which attended this year’s Blue Light Festival in Fraserburgh on Sunday.

Now in its 19th year, the celebration of the North-east’s dedicated emergency services attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

Holly Strachan from Fraserburgh tries on a mask in the Police Diving Unit watched by Asley Slessor and Becky Turriff and police divers Marcus Vanderlaan and David Weir

A host of services drew in the bumper crowds including the lifeboat crew, police dogs, diving units, paramedics, First Responders and MoD police from St Fergus gas terminal.

It was the perfect opportunity for local folk to meet the people who serve and protect their community on a daily basis – including Drax the police dog, who was a star of the show.

Youngsters – and some not so young – got the chance to sit inside police cars and ambulances or on the Blood Transfusion motorbike and try on the police diving equipment.

The emergency service teams were joined by local Army Cadets, who gave target practice lessons, and the dedicated young adults from Fraserburgh’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

First Responders limber up for their display

In addition to the vital life-saving demonstrations by the First Responders, there was a host of fun-filled activities for the kids to enjoy including bungees and stalls.

The event was once again held at the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre where around 40 stalls enjoyed brisk trade selling everything from home-made candles and babywear to sweets and gifts.

A number of charities including Home-Start, UCAN and the RNLI were also very well supported by the bumper crowds.