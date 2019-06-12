Broch schools ready to Rock at event finals

Nine Aberdeenshire schools will be taking part in the two day finals of the 2019 Rock Challenge and J Rock this week.

The Scottish Final of the Global Rock Challenge will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Fraserburgh Academy have qualified after they placed first at their Aberdeen heat.

The school won 11 Awards of Excellence for their piece ‘Corruption Contained’.

They will be joined by Mackie Academy and Kemnay Academy, who have qualified as high scoring runners up.

Aberdeenshire is also home to six J Rock Finalists.

Fraserburgh South Park Primary School and Longside Primary School each won their heats, whilst Mintlaw Primary School, St Andrews Primary School, Maud School and Strichen School all qualified as high scoring runners up.

Longside Primary School saw particular success, winning every available award for their performance, as well as the Performers Choice award, which sees the other competing teams vote for their favourite piece.

They will be joined by schools from The Highlands, Perth, and North Lanarkshire, for the first ever Scottish J Rock Final at the Caird Hall on Saturday, June 15.

Rock Challenge Production Manager, Jonny Wood, commented: “I can’t wait to see how the schools have developed their performances between the heats and the finals.

“The standard this year has been incredibly high, and we are set to have two spectacular finals.”

Tickets for the event are priced at £14.50 and are available to purchase now by calling 01382 434940 or going online to www.dundeebox.co.uk.

Originating in Australia, Global Rock Challenge events have been staged since 1988 in 120 locations throughout the world with over one million participants globally.

Rock Challenge aims to help young people enjoy school and live pro-active and positive lifestyles free of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs.