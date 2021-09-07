Buchan branch of Cats Action Trust seeks new homes for kittens

Maisie and Morgan are hoping to find happy homes with new owners.

Maisie is four months old and is extremely wary of humans, so any prospective new owner would need to spend a lot of time with her to gain her trust and love. She wouldn’t be suitable for a home with young children or dogs, but might be fine with other cats.

Morgan is also four months old. She is shy when she first meets someone, but soon comes round. She would be fine with other cats, but not little children, although older ones might be fine.