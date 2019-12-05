Buchan butchers shortlisted in finals

Two local butchers have continued their awards success after securing a place on the shortlist for the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

After a busy judging day for a panel of more than 60 professional judges, including guest judge and Outlander actor Scott Kyle, Bert Fowlie Butcher of Strichen and Bruce of the Broch, Fraserburgh, were announced as being on the shortlist.

Head judge, Ian Neilson, said: “Over 75 professional pie makers entered over 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce.

“So Bert Fowlie Butcher and Bruce of the Broch can both be proud to have come this far.”

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, added: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.”

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as professional butchers and bakers across the country vie for pie perfection and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.”

This year’s entries came from far and wide with lip-smacking offerings in each of the categories which were Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pie categories.

Judging for the competition took place on Wednesday, November 20 and the winner will be announced at a prestigious luncheon on January 14, 2020 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared the world champion.

The competition highlights the high-quality pastry products that pie makers from far and wide create from scratch using nothing but a good recipe, great ingredients and talent.

Recognising the winning products and producers in this way rewards excellence and raises quality and innovation across the industry.

Scottish Bakers manages both The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards and The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards each year to recognise and celebrate excellence in the sector.

It has been supporting and protecting the interests of Scotland’s bakery trade for more than 125 years and its core purpose is to promote and protect the interests of the trade.