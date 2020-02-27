Buchan cyclists ‘flying high’ for Air Ambulance

A Buchan cycling club has helped boost the coffers of a charity through a number of fundraising events.

Buchan Dirlers Cycling Club is based in Mintlaw and attract cyclists from all over the Buchan area.

The club was launched in 2017 by a group of cycling enthusiasts.

It has quickly grown to more than 75 members and organises three group rides each week during the warmer months and a weekly group ride during the winter.

The club members vote each year for nominated charities and this year the clear winner was Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

The ‘Dirlers’ held a number of fundraising events, raising a grand total of £520 for the air ambulance charity.

The air ambulance aims to be airborne within five minutes of an emergency call and reach 90 per cent of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes.

It is a n integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, responding to trauma incidents and medical emergencies the length and breadth of the country, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

The fast response of SCAA and its ability to reach Scotland’s most remote and rural areas saves vital minutes when every second counts.

Mark Chapman, secretary of the Buchan Dirlers Cycling Club commented: “When we heard that fundraising had commenced to raise funds for a second air ambulance, our members had no hesitation in choosing to fund raise for this fabulous charity.”

Commenting on the donation, Kate Loades, from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said: “Our air ambulance is funded by the people of Scotland, primarily through fund raising efforts.

“We are delighted that the Buchan Dirlers chose to support our charity this year by raising over £500.”