Buchan folk encouraged to use bespoke transport service

Locals are being urged to make good use of a free bespoke transport service, which aims to solve some of Buchan’s pressing issues, or risk losing the vital service.

The Be-Link'D scheme was launched on February 3 and is being funded by Fairer Aberdeenshire Fund.

BDACB has developed the bespoke transport service, timetabled to meet the needs of users and service providers during weekdays between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

The Be- Link’D service will initially run for two months with a view to continuing the service in the future if it proves successful.

A timetable has been created with pick up points in Fetterangus, Strichen, Stuartfield, New Pitsligo, Maud and New Deer travelling to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A spokesperson for BDACB said: "The free Be-Link'D bus service is now up and running and we are keen to encourage as many people as possible to use it. This is an essential service for people living in rural villages who are finding it difficult to get to Peterhead and Fraserburgh for appointments, to get to other transport links, to meet friends or to attend clubs and groups.

"The service is open to absolutely everyone to use and is free of charge. All they have to do is phone us and book a seat in advance."

The Be-Link’D bus also features an onboard What’s On guide providing information about activities and events on in the town centre’s that day as well as volunteering opportunities within the Buchan area. Children over the age of 5 can also travel on the bus if accompanied by an adult.

For more information, to obtain a timetable or to book a seat on the bus call Dial a Bus on 01771 619191 between 8.30am and 4pm asking to book the BeLink’D service or email booking@belinkd.co.uk. The service needs to be booked at least one day in advance.