Buchan shoppers get chance to win brand new motorbike while helping addicts recover

Local shoppers will soon have the opportunity to snap up tickets to win a Triumph motorbike, while supporting a North-east addiction recovery charity.

A team from Teen Challenge North East Scotland will be at Fraserburgh's Tesco on Wednesday, July 24 to give shoppers the chance to win a brand new 1200cc Triumph Scrambler XC,

Teen Challenge provides addicts with hope and help to turn their lives around at its two residential centres at Sunnybrae near Fyvie and Benaiah near Stuartfield.

Both centres offer peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Tickets for the prize draw costs £5 and can be purchased online through www.tcns.org.uk/prize-draw

The draw will be made at 12noon on Friday, July 26 at Shirlaws Motorcycles which has part-sponsored the event.

Gordon Cruden, area manager for Teen Challenge said: “We’re excited to be heading to Tesco Fraserburgh to give people the opportunity to win a brand new Triumph motorbike while helping men and women to break free from addictions.

“For bikers, they have the opportunity to win the very latest Triumph motorbike, which is valued at £11,500. Meanwhile non-bikers can still contribute to the Teen Challenge cause and, if they win, sell the prize, take the family on the holiday of a lifetime, and have money left over!”

Craig Shirlaw, manager of Shirlaws of Aberdeen, added: “We are delighted to support a local charity once again and the all-new 2019 Scrambler 1200XC has taken the market by storm, as there is not another bike on the market like it.

“We are extremely excited to support a prize draw to support the work of Teen Challenge North East Scotland.”