Bud hits the road and heads to New Pitsligo

An 18-tonne interactive learning space, designed to teach communities across Scotland about the importance of remembrance and the heritage of the poppy, is making its way to Buchan.

Poppyscotland’s ‘Bud’ - a truck that transforms into a contemporary exhibition - will travel to schools, community spaces and events across Scotland over the next four years.

Bud has been developed by the charity to allow the public to gain a deeper understanding of remembrance and the poppy’s role in modern Scottish society as a symbol of unity and hope.

Bud will be on the road for more than 220 days a year and will visit all 32 local authority areas in Scotland over the course of the next three years. The next stop will be at New Pitsligo & St John’s School in Fraserburgh on Thursday, November 21, followed by Nicolas Street in Aberdeen City Centre on 22nd and 23rd .

Visitors will hear moving stories from veterans and learn more about the work carried out by Poppyscotland since the charity’s inception through films and stories from those who have served, those still serving and their families. Each visitor will also have the chance to make their own poppy, using the same techniques used by veterans who work tirelessly each year to make five million poppies ahead of the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Poppyscotland chief executive Mark Bibbey said: “At the heart of every poppy is someone’s emotions, opinions and stories, and that’s why we created Bud. This is not about imposing a particular view on visitors; quite the opposite in fact.

“Through contemporary conversations about the poppy and our heritage, we hope to better understand the significance of remembrance and its importance to society. We aim to challenge assumptions and create conversations, and, ultimately, engage with a more diverse audience.

“Over the next four years, Bud will play an important role in exploring the history of remembrance, through the eyes of veterans and ex-service men and women. It will be an absolute privilege to travel the length and breadth of the country, welcoming everyone on board to explore the space for themselves.”

Bud will continue to tour the country throughout the year. More than 50,000 Scots are expected to engage with Bud over the course of the campaign.

To book Bud or to access the supporting learning resources, please visit www.poppybud.org.uk.