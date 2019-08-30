Budapest Café Orchestra makes a welcome return to New Deer

The Budapest Café Orchestra is returning to New Deer Public Hall on Wednesday, September 18 at 7.30pm for the third time.

The BCO was established in 2009 by award-winning British composer and violinist Christian Garrick.

Volunteer promoter Sue Robertson says the orchestra is"hugely entertaining" with immense skill and profound musicianship

It comprises four vastly experienced musicians with diverse backgrounds who together play pieces from the Balkans and Russia, mournful Klezmer melodies, raucous Romanian Doinas and Hungarian Czadas.

Evoking vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest café life and gypsy campfires - plus a few surprises along the way - a show by the BCO is good enough to make you want to book that holiday down the Danube!

Promoter Sue Robertson said: “They are hugely entertaining with immense skill and profound musicianship. They have won acclaim from fans, fellow musicians and critics alike for their electrifying and entertaining shows.

"They're hard to describe, you just have to see and hear them. The Budapest Café Orchestra is as fantastically exciting as it is musically impressive. Jazz violinist Christian Garrick leads from the front as the BCO journey far and wide across the Balkans and Russia as well as some Gaelic tunes and a bit of jazz.

"This is no simple Tzigane tribute band - expect surprises, diversions and adventures along the way.

Tickets priced £13 are selling fast and are available from Food for Thought and The Pharmacy, New Deer 01771 644366/644217 and online from www.neatshows.org.uk

Wine, soft drinks and ice cream will be on sale and there will also be a raffle for hall funds.