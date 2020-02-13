Buchan folk are being asked for their views and opinions on their long-term vision for their communities and for Scotland.

Maud-based charity, Buchan Development Partnership is inviting local people along to a ‘Call for Ideas’ event at Longhaven Hall on February 26 to encourage them to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for communities in Scotland in a bid to help shape the Scottish

Government’s fourth national planning framework (NPF4).

The NPF4, which is a long-term plan for development and investment in Scotland, will consider what Scotland should look like in 2050, set out national planning policies and guide where future development should take place.

BDP Development Officer, Diane Tait, said: “We will engage with local communities in an effort to contribute to the government’s long term plan for setting out where development and infrastructure is needed to support sustainable and inclusive growth in Scotland.

“This event provides an exciting opportunity for people to set out their aspirations for a future Scotland, and raises awareness of how the planning system can help deliver those aspirations. The ideas and suggestions made at the event will be gathered to inform the draft NPF4 that will be published for consultation in September 2020. It is important that we gather the views, ideas and opinions of a wide range of people of all ages and interests.”

The event will be held in Longhaven Hall from 6.30pm and everyone is encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be available on the night.

For more information or to book a place visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/transforming-planning-for-communities-tickets.