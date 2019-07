Ringo is a very handsome cockerel looking for a coop to call his own.

Ideally, he will go to a home with plenty of space to roam and somewhere cosy and secure to rest his head in the evenings.

Ringo is a confident boy who would love some hens to keep him company in his forever home.

If you can give this boy a home, please contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999