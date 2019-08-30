Celebrating the Difference in Fraserburgh

A popular multi-cultural, all-inclusive event returns to the North-east next weekend.

Celebrating the Difference will be hosted at the North-East of Scotland College on Saturday, September 7 from 12noon to 3pm.

The free event boasts a packed schedule of entertainment for all the family including Thai dancing, the Bhangra Crew Indian dancers, Broch Drama Group, People First’s Lighthouse Rock singers, Highland Dancing from the Lawrence School of Dancing and African dance.

For the first time ever, there will be a weaving display by a local artisan.

Local First Responders will be providing a first aid demonstration and by special request the lovely Anna and Elsa from Frozen will be on hand to entertain the children.

There will also be face painting , balloon sculpting, and fun tattooing.

Also coming along on the day will be Bob’s Buddies, Theatre Modo and Sound Sensory.

In addition a new project based in Peterhead called Home-Hame-Dom - will be running two workshops on the day - one on Scottish, Roma and Balkan folk dance and another on photography led by Dorota Pusczkiewicz.

All the activities are free to enjoy and no previous experience is necessary in order to take part.

There will be also delicious selection of food to sample from around the world including African, Indian, Thai, Brazilian, Portuguese and Polish.

And as a special treat, the Captain’s Table in Fraserburgh will be serving up plenty of their mouth-watering fish and chips!