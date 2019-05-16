Charity behind show at school can lend help elsewhere

Pupils at a school in Fraserburgh are all set to relish the magic of the theatre thanks to a very special visit from a theatre company.

Westfield School has been gifted with a special onstage performance of ‘The Jungle Book’ thanks to a national charity called Happy Days.

It aims to treat youngsters with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays – and the charity has arranged for M&M Theatre company to visit the school on Thursday, May 30.

And it is being stressed that the opportunity to get involved with the work of the charity – and the service it provides –is one that can be open to all

Happy Days community fundraiser, Suffia Shah, explained: “We were able to support more than 26,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fundraisers.

“So we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work.

“We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abusedchildren and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.”

Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline, providing children with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

For more information about the charity , call 01582 651234 or email enquiries@happydayscharity.org.