Charity thanks dedicated Crimond volunteers

A north-east charity has held events to thank its volunteers, as part of the national Volunteers’ Week.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has centres across the north-east including Crimond, relies upon 400 volunteers who support people who are affected by cancer.

The volunteers, who receive full training, help the charity both in providing support to clients as well as working at CLAN’s events and in the charity’s numerous shops.

Arlene Cooper, who volunteers at CLAN’s base at the Crimond Medical Centre, said: “Whenever I enter CLAN at Crimond, I become part of a welcoming family. From personal experience I know how comforting it is when you are in a frightening situation and someone simply listens as the worries pour out.

“Tears can then become smiles and the world feels like a better place. I volunteer at CLAN because I am grateful for the support given to me."

CLAN Area Coordinator, Angie Howarth, said: “At CLAN in Crimond, we are very lucky to have a great team of volunteers, who provide incredibly important support to people who are going through very difficult times.

“When someone walks into our drop-in centre, perhaps having recently had a diagnosis, or worrying about a friend or family member, one of our trained volunteers is able to listen and provide emotional and practical support. Our volunteers also provide vital support to our fundraising activities, which help to make sure CLAN can continue its services locally.

“We are so grateful to every single volunteer, who play a central role in everything we do at CLAN. We are always looking for new volunteers, so if you would like to be part of our team, please get in touch.”

Dr Colette Backwell, CLAN CEO, added: “The services provided by CLAN are free to all. We are available not just in the city and towns but also in local communities through our outreach services, so we rely heavily on the hard work, professionalism and kindness shown by our volunteers.

“We have volunteers of all ages, men and women, from all walks of life. Everyone brings their own unique skills and personalities which makes for a fantastic team. However, everyone shares a desire to support other people and a compassionate nature.

“The training we provide enables our volunteers to listen carefully to clients and identify which services can best meet their needs, and we work hard to make sure our volunteers get the support they need as well. Volunteers’ Week is an opportunity to highlight the important work everyone does, whether it is at one of our centres across Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Northern Isles, at one of our shops, or at one of our fundraising events. On behalf of the CLAN board, the staff and our clients, we say thank you.”

Anyone wishing to become a CLAN volunteer in Crimond should contact Angie Howarth on 07720 737500.