CHAS Nursing Support Volunteers wanted in north-east

People across North East Scotland seeking new opportunities in 2020 are being offered the chance to become Nursing Support volunteers with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) to help children with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

Knowing your child may die before you is the unthinkable reality many families have to face each day as every week in Scotland three children die

from an incurable condition.

By becoming a Nursing Support volunteer with the CHAS at Home team individuals can help make a real difference to the lives of the children and

families cared for by the charity across the region of North East Scotland.

Volunteering Development Manager Carrie Watt said: “We are committed to making sure that we help keep the joy alive for children and families, no matter how little time they may have together and that each moment is filled with as much happiness and fun as possible.

“Becoming a Nursing Support Volunteer is a fantastic opportunity for individuals who have a background in nursing or childcare to build on their

existing skills but the opportunity to volunteer is open to all as full training will be given.”

The ability to drive, a clean driving licence and access to a car for business use may be needed when volunteering with families in rural areas and

individuals can volunteer on any day of the week, in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Volunteering opportunities are flexible and depend on the needs of the families supported by the CHAS at Home team in North East Scotland.

The role of Nursing Support Volunteers requires membership of the PVG scheme (children and adults). Applicants will need to be 18 years or over.

For more information contact the Volunteering Team on volunteering@chas.org.uk or 0141 779 6195.

Those interested can apply online via: https://www.chas.org.uk/volunteers/rachel-house-nursing-support-volunteer