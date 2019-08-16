Chay passes the test at Fraserburgh lifeboat

Fraserburgh Lifeboat crew member Chay Cumming has passed out as a Relief Trent Mechanic.

After months of training and station assessments, it all came together last week when Regional Machinery Trainer/Assessor Warren Aitken put Chay through the mill in a series of assessments covering fault-finding, start stop procedures, machinery failure/emergency operating procedures.

Chay had to deal with everything that the crew hopes never goes wrong onboard Fraserburgh Trent Class ALB Willie and May Gall and after four-and-a-half hours Chay passed the test. Chay is pictured being congratulated by Warren Aitken.

Congratulations were given to Chay from all at the lifeboat.