Consultation on future Aberdeenshire library services continues

A series of open public engagement events will be held in libraries throughout Aberdeenshire from this Saturday and into next week.

The informal drop-in sessions will give people the chance to find out more about Live Life Aberdeenshire’s plans for developing libraries, and the opportunity to share their opinions and ideas about future services.

An online survey seeking views on future library provision runs until the end of the month and has already attracted more than 5,000 responses.

The open sessions in communities are intended to complement this survey, seeking the opinions of those who use – or don’t yet use – their local library.

Knowledgeable staff will be on hand in each venue to talk through planned changes and improvements, with a wealth of information about the ways in which libraries fit into community life at the moment.

Modern libraries aim to be at the heart of their community - a safe and neutral space to browse, learn and meet people.

Take this opportunity to shape your local library service over a cup of tea and a chat.

The Buchan drop-in sessions will be held at the following venues:

Monday, February 24:

Peterhead Library from 2pm to 7pm and Fraserburgh Library from 11am to 2pm.

Tuesday, February 25:

Boddam Library from 1pm to 2pm and Cruden Bay Library from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Thursday, February 27:

Strichen Library from 2pm to 5pm.