Council wants your views on Pennan

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking the views of both residents and visitors on the Pennan Conservation Area.

Although there is no suggested change to the designation for Pennan, the consultation forms part of Aberdeenshire Council’s process of updating its supporting planning guidance for conservation areas across the region.

Comments and views are also being sought on the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan.

Conservation areas are designated places of special architectural or historic interest.

The management plan provides concise guidance to property owners and their agents, contractors and developers on policies which are used to assess development within a conservation area.

Commenting, Stephen Archer, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of infrastructure services, said: “The Pennan Conservation Area literature is currently being updated.

“We are therefore seeking views on what it is like for those living and visiting the area.

“Although there is no proposed change to the current designation, the council is eager to get feedback on the conservation management plan,” he said.

“We are also asking people to have their say on more general aspects of the Pennan area which will be fed into the review”.

To participate in the consultation, please visit https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/planning/built- heritage/conservation-area/

Alternatively, you can email your comments to Yvonne Clark, Environment Planner (Built Heritage), at yvonne.clark2@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

The deadline for comments to be submitted is Friday, January 24.