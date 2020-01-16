Councillors welcome St. Fergus Gas Terminal plan

Members of the Buchan Area Committee have voiced their support for a new development at the St Fergus Gas Terminal.

Full planning permission is being sought for a national development of an electricity substation, associated plant and infrastructure, ancillary facilities, access track and landscape works on land next to the existing gas terminal.

The substation, comprising of a platform area and control building, would replace elements within an existing substation at the gas terminal compound.

The existing substation was built in 1975 and has “reached the end of its lifespan”.

Local councillors had the opportunity to comment on the plan when they met in Peterhead on Tuesday, January 14, however as the application is for national development the final outcome will be determined by Full Council at a later date.

The development is part of a wider electricity transmission infrastructure upgrade within the north east of Scotland, with a number of substations and transmission lines being upgraded or improved. This is underway to accommodate a number of large-scale renewable energy projects connecting into the region.

Commenting on the application committee chair Councillor Norman Smith welcomed the plan and said: “I think this is good, it’s another step forward and I think it is needed.”

Councillor Jim Ingram also supported the application as it was a replacement for what was already on the site and said it would add to improving co2 emissions.

The committee’s comments will be put forward to Full Council for consideration.