Coxswain’s daughter pipes in Fraserburgh lifeboat

RNLI Fraserburgh Coxswain Vic Sutherland’s ten-year-old daughter Lucy piped Fraserburgh Lifeboat into Gamrie Gala last Saturday afternoon to kick off the day’s festivities at the port.

Lucy, who has been playing bagpipes with the Turriff and District Pipe Band for the past few months, played splendidly as her dad Vic steered the lifeboat into Gamrie Harbour at Gardenstown.

As usual Fraserburgh Lifeboat crew were given a fantastic welcome when they arrived at Gamrie Harbour.

They tied up beside the ex-Fraserburgh lifeboat the Douglas Currie which is now privately owned.

The crew spent the afternoon in great company, being well entertained and looked after, meeting old friends and making a whole lot of new ones, all in very picturesque surroundings and glorious weather

However, it was over all too soon and Fraserburgh Lifeboat got another fantastic send-off when they left for home, with Lucy piping them on their way again with another example of fantastic pipe playing.

All the boats in and out of Gamrie harbour had made a grand sight.

And the crew’s time was well spent as on the way home Fraserburgh joined in a training exercise with a rescue helicopter.

They’re now looking forward to next year.