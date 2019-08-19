CPR and defib training is vital says North-east MP

North-east communities are being encouraged to undertake life-saving training.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has spoken of the benefits of volunteer medical training in his constituency.

Turriff-born MP David Duguid returned home one evening during his summer surgery tour and took part in a defibrillator and CPR session at the Baden Powell Centre.

The event was organised by the Sandpiper Wildcat Project, which aims to save lives in the North East by providing immediate care, especially in remote and rural areas.

Scottish Conservative Mr Duguid saw volunteers teach attendees how to perform CPR and use defibrillators, which are proven to give rural patients more time for ambulance crews to arrive in the event of cardiac arrest.

Praising the “excellent turnout” of Turriff area residents, he said the early response “can make all the difference” and urged local people to find out about local sessions.

He said: “The number of defibrillators is increasing across Banff and Buchan, and it is important that the public become familiar with their operation, as well as with potentially life-saving CPR.

“Any of us might come across someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Having the confidence to respond could mean the difference between life and death.

“We should also be grateful for the volunteer specialist cardiac arrest responders who are on call in many of our towns and villages.

“They can be counted on by the Scottish Ambulance Service while paramedics are on their way.

“However, the project would be very keen to hear from local residents with an interest in joining the team of volunteers”

The project is a partnership between Sandpiper Trust, BASICS Scotland, Edinburgh Resuscitation Research Group and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Fo more information visit www.sandpiperwildcat.co.uk