Cycling pals go the length of Britain for North-east sensory charity

Cycling pals, from left, Ron Dobson, Derek Burnett, Ian Clark and Calum Dinnes are preparing to cycle from land's End to John O'Groats to raise funds for north East Sensory Services.

North-east cyclists Ian Clark, Calum Dinnes and Ron Dobson will be supported by Derek Burnett, and aim to raise money and awareness for NESS, a charity which supports thousands of blind and deaf people across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray.

The trio will depart from Land’s End on Monday, August 30, aiming to complete the challenge in 10 days, cycling around 100 miles a day, arriving at John O’Groats on Wednesday, September 8.

The cyclists will wear NESS and Amplus sponsored jerseys hoping to raise the profile of the charity while on the road.

The group members all have friends and relatives who have benefited from the support of NESS over the years and feel the time is right to support this worthy cause through this challenge.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of North East Sensory Services, said:“We welcome all types of fundraising activities, and this one will certainly involve considerable effort.

“We’re really grateful that the group have chosen NESS as their charity, and the fact that every penny raised will go towards the work we do will be hugely beneficial to our service users across the area.

“Our work ensures that people with sensory impairments can be supported to live a full and independent life. Thousands of people across the north-east of Scotland, of all ages, benefit from our services.

“Fundraising activities like these are crucial to our present and our future.”