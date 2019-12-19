Darts hit the target for Fraserburgh school

Mike Smith of Pitulie recently handed over a cheque for £3,342 to Westfield School in Fraserburgh.

The money was raised at a 12-hour darts marathon held at The Ark, Sandhaven, in October.

Among others, the event was supported by Mike’s work colleagues, darts colleagues and local businesses.

Sue Baxter, depute head teacher at Westfield School, said: “I’d like to thank Mike for his substantial donation once again.

“He and his friends, colleagues and local businesses have been very generous.

“The money helped fund an accessible roundabout and trampoline for the pupils to enjoy.”