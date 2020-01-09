Drum circles beat the blues across Buchan

A new community drum circle has been launched in Buchan.

Huggadrum provides fun-filled experiences for all using hand drums and other percussion.

As well as being fun, drum circles are great for mental health and creating a unique, shared experience for everyone regardless of experience and ability.

With the aim of providing accessible drumming across Aberdeenshire, drumming at Peterhead starts this month. It is planned to establish additional circles in Fraserburgh, Ellon, Inverurie, Huntly and Stonehaven in the next few weeks.

Drumming director, Angus McCurrach, has spent many years working in the health and social care sector as well as being an experienced drummer and percussionist.

He has developed psychological interventions and services for the NHS and other organisations and is known locally as the drummer in The Trybe, a pictish trio of bagpipes, guitar and drums.

Angus said: “I am delighted that we are starting to role out community drums circles in the north-east. It is such a family-friendly activity but it also brings people together from all walks of life. The drums are usually played sitting down so it is accessible to most folk.”

“I have always loved drumming and over the years more and more research has shown it to be good for us on so many levels. It is fun, but also improves communication and relationship skills as well as general mental wellbeing”

Drum Circles in Peterhead will be held every Sunday starting on January 19. More information is available on the Huggadrum.com website.