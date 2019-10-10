Duguid urges constituents to nominate their favourite pub

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is calling on pub goers in his constituency to nominate their favourite pub for the annual ‘Parliamentary Pub of the Year Awards.’

The contest is organised by the House of Commons All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Pubs

This award focuses on celebrating pubs in our communities across the UK and will give 650 MPs the opportunity to nominate a pub to be recognised as the Parliamentary pub of the Year.

The main criteria for nomination, is a pub that is, ‘great at what they do!’ This could include, quality of service, the range of drinks or food provided, the dedication to serving the local community or a specialism in a particular area such as music or sports.

The closing date for MP nominations is October 21, and nominated pubs will have until November 30 to submit a video to the judges. Last year's winner was the Four Elms from Cardiff whose video can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCSmc9jrmEE

Before selecting the representative of the Banff and Buchan constituency David Duguid MP is asking pub goers to nominate their favourite local pub which will then be selected following a poll on David’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/davidduguidmp

Please submit nominations to David on david.duguid.mp@parliament.uk (or to 8 Low Street, Banff AB45 1AS) by October 18 with details of the pub, proprietors and why that pub is, ‘great at what they do!’ The MP will then conduct a Facebook poll over the weekend to select the final nomination for Banff and Buchan’s entry into the UK-wide contest.

Mr Duguid said: “I am asking local people to nominate their favourite pub in Banff and Buchan and the most popular choice will go forward as our local entrant to this UK-wide contest.

“I can think of many great pubs across the constituency but I haven’t been to them all!

“I’m counting on pub-goers from all round Banff and Buchan to let me know about their own local and why they think it is the best.”

If you would like to look at the nominations as they come in, you can follow The Parliamentary Pub of The Year awards on twitter @ParliPubOTY