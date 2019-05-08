Duo release charity CD

Two Buchan men have just released their second charity CD.

Allan Thomson and Bob Wallace, who now live in Kirriemuir, have entertained as ‘Kirrie the Fit?’ with their own brand of earthy Buchan humour.

To mark their retirement from performances, the pair have released a 78 minute CD of comic doric sketches recorded recently at their farewell concert held in Kirriemuir.

Proceeds from the sale of the CDs will go to Ninewells Cancer Campaign.

To date Allan and Bob have donated £18,000 to this worthy cause.

The CD costs £10 (£11.70 including postage and packaging) and can be ordered from Allan by calling 01575 573632 or through the Rotary Club of Kirriemuir online by visiting www.kirriemuirrotary.org.uk.