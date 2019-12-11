Efforts continue to trace missing Banff man

Police Scotland is today continuing with efforts to trace 35-year old William Hay from the Macduff area.

William was last seen in the town around 3.10am on Sunday, December 8. He is described as being five foot ten inches tall, with slim build and a gaunt appearance.

William is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt, with a black beanie hat or snood.

Inspector Colin Taylor said: "Whilst William resides in Macduff, he spends a considerable amount of time in the Fraserburgh area. We are growing increasingly concerned for him along with his family and friends and we are carrying out enquiries in both towns.

"I would like to renew our appeal to William to contact police or his family and friends. If any of his friends or associates have heard from in the past few days, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

‘Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, it may be the key to us tracing William."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0788 of December 8.