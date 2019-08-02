Enter now for North East Hair and Beauty Awards

Hair and beauty experts across Aberdeenshire have the chance to go for gold in August.

The North East Hair and Beauty Awards is now open for entries and this year has launched six new categories and the RUNWAY Gold competition, to reflect the fast-moving industry and follow the overwhelming success of the inaugural event in February where award entry volumes exceeded all expectations.

New categories include best cosmetic dentist, male grooming, wedding makeup, wedding hair stylist, salon interior and outstanding contribution. Finalists will be announced in October prior to a public vote to decide the winners of all 19 categories.

Adam Simpson, events and operations manager at organisers Etiom said: “This year’s awards are set to surpass an extremely successful launch event, having already had significant interest from potential entrants and sponsors keen to get involved”.

He continued: “We had over 500 entry downloads and 8,000 public votes cast for the inaugural event and this year is likely to exceed that. It’s heartening for this under-celebrated industry and gives everyone involved in such a vibrant sector locally the opportunity to be recognised for their successes”.

The awards ceremony takes place at the recently refurbished Granite Suite within the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on December 8, where attendees will also vote for the winner of RUNWAY, a ‘Gold’ themed competition encouraging entrants to demonstrate their creativity and flair by a presenting an on-trend modern runway look in front of a voting audience of 300.

To enter the awards, or to find out more, go to https://etiom.co.uk/events/nehba