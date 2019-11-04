First Bus offers free journeys in honour of Remembrance Sunday

Bus operator First Bus is providing free travel to all armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets travelling to services and events across Scotland for Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

All armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets showing their uniform and badges, or a recognised ID badge, can claim free travel up to 3pm on Sunday as they travel to and from Remembrance Day activities.

The concession by one of Scotland’s biggest bus operator is in honour of all the fallen and the surviving veterans of conflict and it means that services across all three operating companies in First Aberdeen, First Glasgow and First Scotland East will be honouring the offer.

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director of First Scotland, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our Armed Forces and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across all of our Scotland depots and we are very proud of their efforts and sacrifice, so this is our way of saying thank you to them as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted.

“We hope this concession on our services will make it as easy as possible for as many Veterans, Armed Forces personnel and cadets to attend the various Remembrance services and events up and down the country on Sunday to mark the occasion.”

Gordon Michie, the head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, added: “Remembrance Sunday is an important moment in the national psyche. This is especially so for those who have selflessly served in our Armed Forces, many of whom have friends who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Providing free travel to veterans to help them attend Remembrance Sunday events across the country is a wonderful gesture by First Group and we commend them for this, and for their ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces community.”