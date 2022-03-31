First for Scotland as Aberdeenshire Council offers choice of cashless car-park payment methods

Motorists will have the option of using either RingGo or PayByPhone digital solutions, coins or cards - contactless or chip - for making payments.

From April 1, motorists will have the option of using either RingGo or PayByPhone digital solutions for making payments, as well as the continued option to use coins or cards - contactless or chip - at our machines.

RingGo has worked well since Aberdeenshire introduced it back in March 2017, but we have acknowledged that some customers are more used to using other cashless parking providers.

Location codes for both RingGo and PayByPhone will be the same, but to enable us to do that we have had to add a ‘9’ at the start of the current codes.

The car-parks at Oldmeldrum and Turriff - while only having restricted time periods and no parking tariffs - will also be able to make use of these methods and signage will be in place to allow those users to also register parking sessions via either RingGo or PayByPhone.