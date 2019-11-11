Fit like? Cruden Bay woman aims to preserve Doric language

A Cruden Bay woman has launched an exciting new project aimed at preserving and nurturing the Doric language.

Jill McWilliam has created Doric Future, with the intention of paying tribute to our forefathers and bringing a legacy to our youngsters by sharing and archiving the rich Doric heritage of the north-east.

From Doric speaking farming stock, Jill has been collecting and archiving video footage for more than 30 years and through the wide range of services now available, she is opening up her archives to the public so everyone can enjoy and explore the remarkable footage she has captured over the years.

Jill's current ambition is to create a series of local showcases containing around ten short films each which will depict the unique heritage and history of these local communities.

The first of these will be published in early 2020 and will be named 'The Historians of Cruden Bay'. She hopes to follow with many others from around the Buchan area and is now looking for anyone who has some great stories to tell about their own past, or that of their forebears and is keen to meet with them and record for posterity their personal accounts and recollections of lives almost forgotten.

Jill feel’s it’s really important to capture as much of this information as she can before it’s too late and gone for ever, it is her primary goal to preserve the past and inform the future.

Over the years Jill has spent a lot of time working with local communities and sees great value in linking with every generation to help grow awareness in our local heritage and proud culture. The Doric language is unique to the North East of Scotland and suffers from being a niche within a niche which puts it in real danger of extinction as each successive generation passes.

She said: "We need to act now to capture as much of the knowledge and stories that are still known among the communities and families of the North East, Doric Future can help you record you own particular story and have it saved forever for the benefit of future generations."

Jill plans to use a host of methods to make the archive including developing an online library of short film created specifically for children which can be accessed online or brought into schools as part of the education process.

She also plans to hold informal meetings once a quarter to allow folk to discuss all manner of Doric topics in a bid to capture even more relevant information to add to the archive.

And Jill also hopes to develop a mobile training programme which can be booked for use in centres or homes catering for old folk, again in the hope that it may inspire some to share their stories or reminiscences.

She added: "I am looking for contacts who are Doric speaking, writing or singing from all different backgrounds and ages in the Buchan and surrounding area.

"I would like to interview and video key Doric/Buchan speaking people or anyone with a Doric/Buchan background i.e. farming, fishing or any other industry or way of life in the Buchan area.

"In Peterhead I'd like to hear from anyone who used to work in the factories - Cleveland Twist Drill, Euclid, Crosse & Blackwell, the Woollen Mill etc and I'm also keen to hear from anyone who may have any suggestions on funding as I hope the Doric Future Group will produce some valuable video material which can be archived for the future."

So, if anyone out there can help, then Jill wants to hear from you. You can contact her via jillatslainsstudio@yahoo.co.uk