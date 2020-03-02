Five final sponsors sought for record-breaking Scottish lighthouse trail

A leading cancer support charity is calling for five final sponsors for its sculpture trail, which will be the biggest trail the north-east has ever seen.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has partnered with Wild in Art to bring an exciting new art trail to the north-east, now has 45 sponsors for its 8ft high lighthouses and has just five more sculptures available.

The initial target of 30 has been smashed and the charity is looking to close sponsorship options as it prepares for the lighthouses to be designed and varnished. The ‘Light the North’ trail will take place from September to November this year across the north-east including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development for CLAN said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from the business community so far with 45 lighthouses sponsored. We have until mid-March to confirm our final numbers and we would love to achieve 50. The lighthouse sculpture is iconic for the region given coastal locations and our generational links between land and sea .

"CLAN is a light in the dark for so many and so it a lighthouse. This really is the last chance for sponsors to help CLAN to leave a lasting legacy on the region and enable us to support even more people affected by cancer. With over 70 schools across the region working with us on the ‘Little Lights’ creative learning programme the final trail will have over 100 scultpures to collect. This is incredible and by far the largest public art sculpture trail the region has even seen.

“Having been part of the north-east community for over 36 years, we are delighted that so many people have decided to partner with us in this exciting event. Many of those involved have a link with CLAN, whether that be as a client or through friends and families, while others are excited about the lighthouse theme and keen to be involved in the biggest sculpture trail the area has ever seen. We are especially proud to be bringing the trail to Shetland and Orkney which has not experienced an art sculpture trail before.”

“With over 20,000 people living with cancer across the region and people living longer with cancer, CLAN’s support is more vital than ever. The lighthouse trail will extend across the area that CLAN operates in and hope that the interest in it will allow us to help more people affected by cancer.”

To be a part of Light the North, contact lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org or call 01224 647000 or visit: www.lightthenorth.co.uk