Fraserburgh and Crimond churches join iconic landmarks in Lighting Up Red

Fraserburgh West Parish Church is one of many landmarks Lighting Up Red.

Poppyscotland, the charity behind the iconic annual Poppy Appeal, encouraged involvement from schools, universities, council buildings, monuments, statues and other attractions during the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday (November 14).

Fraserburgh West Parish Church and Crimond Parish Church have both joined this act of remembrance.

They join other notable locations lighting up including RRS Discovery in Dundee, Scone Palace, the Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews, Scapa Distillery in Orkney, The Kelpies and Turnberry Lighthouse.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is the largest annual charity street collection in Scotland and raises more than £2 million each year. The money raised from the Poppy Appeal and year-round fundraising enables Poppyscotland to support members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland by providing services in advice, employment, housing, mental health and mobility.

With last year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal being badly impacted by the pandemic, the centenary of the Appeal takes on an even greater significance.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising and Learning at Poppyscotland, said: “The pandemic halted all our major fundraising events and we had to drastically change the way in which we reached out to the public for donations. Despite this we have still provided our vital, life-changing support uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

“The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years, and we’re delighted that for our centenary year a record-breaking number of locations will be paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community. To see the country light up red during the Remembrance period will be even more poignant as, 100 years on, the Poppy Appeal remains as important now as it ever has been.”