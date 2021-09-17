Fraserburgh Boys’ Brigade raises £4790 to keep harbour clean

Members of 1st Fraserburgh Boys' Brigade present their donation of £4790 to the operators of Fraserburgh Harbour.

A few years ago some of the company’s older boys ran a fundraiser as part of their work towards the Queens Badge.

They had decided that they would like to do something that would benefit both a local cause and would help the environment.

After discussion they decided to purchase a seabin for Fraserburgh Harbour.

A Seabin is a machine that sits in the water and collects waste and debris, including micro-plastics, automatically 24 hours a day, which will help make a massive difference to the pollution in the harbour.

The boys took part in many different activities such as running a coffee morning, a quiz night and seating audience members at one of the panto nights, as well as writing out letters to send out to users of the harbour for donations.

After a great deal of hard work, they managed raised the impressive sum of £4790.

After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a cheque was presented to the harbour and the new seabin has now been ordered. The boys and the harbour operators are now looking forward to its delivery and seeing it in action.

The 1st Fraserburgh Boys’ Brigade company section is now meeting again every Friday, 7-9.30pm, at the Old Parish Church Centre. New recruits are welcome to join.