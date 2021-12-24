Fraserburgh businesses team up to support Home-Start

Shop manager Melissa (centre) with Home-Start representatives.

North East Giveaways, which was set up last December by Mark and Simone Ritchie, hosted a family fun day at the Original Factory Shop’s premises earlier this year, raising £780.

And the Original Factory Shop managed to raise a further £428.52 to donate to Home-Start ahead of Christmas.

A wide range of businesses and organisations in Fraserburgh supported the fun day by making donations or hosting stalls at the event, all contributing to making it such a success.

Shop manager Melissa (centre) and Mark Ritchie donate funds to Home-Start's representative.

Apart from the fun day, money was raised at the Original Factory Shop by the local community putting donations in a charity box, swiping their TOFS club member cards and buying carrier bags in store.

Simone, who as well as running North East Giveaways with her husband, works as a supervisor at The Original Factory Shop, said: “Home-Start was chosen as our charity partner through a Facebook poll.

“We are so excited that The Original Factory Shop, North East Giveaways and our fabulous customers have helped to raise more than £1200 for our chosen charity.

"Home-Start provides invaluable help to families and we’d like to think that this effort has in some way supported their work.”