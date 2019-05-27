Fraserburgh college hosts craft challenge

North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) Fraserburgh Campus had the honour of hosting the Scottish Association of Timber Trade Teachers (SATTT) Annual Craft Competition on Saturday, May 18.

Students from Colleges across Scotland came together to compete in the oldest joinery competition in Scotland.

Ryan Foggo from Edinburgh College was awarded first place, second place to James Westland from South Lanarkshire College and third to Alistair Penman Forth Valley College.

NESCol’s Vice Principal Neil Cowie said: “Congratulations to all finalists representing your Colleges here today. You should all have an immense sense of pride that you have been selected to compete in this prestigious event.

“Thanks to SATTT and their members for all their hard work carried out behind the scenes in supporting this event which has now been running for 36 years. Finally thank you to our local sponsors who have provided some wonderful prizes.”

Competitors were asked to complete a challenge of interpreting a technical specification to manufacture a key cabinet, putting into practice the skills and knowledge learnt at College.

SATTT members were provided with an afternoon’s nautical experience in nearby Peterhead. This included a tour on-board the pelagic trawler Pathway, owned by Lunar Fishing Co Ltd and skippered by Georgie Buchan, who kindly gave up his time to show visitors around this impressive fishing vessel.

Guests also visited NESCol’s nautical training facility - the Scottish Maritime Academy - where they took part in a simulated rescue exercise using the transas full bridge marine simulator. Guests manned the three training bridges and were tasked with navigating their respective vessels to rescue personnel overboard.

SATTT Chairman Stephen Nolan from New College Lanarkshire said: “I would like to thank all the staff of NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus for allowing the competition to be held at their College.

“The whole weekend event was well organised. Congratulations to the staff who were very welcoming and created a great sense of belonging - they are a credit to their college.”