Fraserburgh couple Margaret and Stanley celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Happy couple Margaret and Stanley Bruce on their 60th anniversary.

Margaret (nee Bain) and Stanley Bruce, of Bawdley Head, Fraserburgh, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 26.

They were visited on their big day by Kate Nicholson, from the Lord Lieutenant’s office, who hand delivered their card from the Queen, and Councillor Doreen Mair, who presented them with a large bouquet of flowers and a bottle of single malt whisky.

The happy couple celebrated with a dinner at Fraserburgh’s Heath Hill Hotel. However, while the celebration was booked for Saturday, they had to wait another 24 hours. It was postponed to Sunday due to Storm Arwen cutting off the electric at the restaurant.

The happy couple's home previously belonged to Margaret's father Bob Bain.