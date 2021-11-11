Fraserburgh election hopeful pledges to donate councillor's pay to charity

Paul Greenall has pledged to donate his pay to Y Suffer In Silence.

Paul set up set up Y Suffer In Silence to provide support to people suffering depression, anxiety and stress, giving them the chance to share their worries and concerns through its listening service.

But he's become frustrated by the lack of support for mental health services – something he has become acutely aware of during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and lockdown – and has decided to try to do something about it.

He plans to seek election to Aberdeenshire Council by standing as an independent candidate in the Fraserburgh & District ward in the local elections due to take place in May next year.

Paul, who also runs his own decorating and plastering business, said: “If elected, my allowance over the four years of being a councillor will be put back into the town through the charity.

"I’ve got my own policies and ideas, and top of the list is mental health and well-being, particularly young people.

"There are huge issues out there that need to be tackled. People keep presenting to our charity looking for help. We’ve kept going, but throughout the pandemic there’s been no financial support.

"I think a councillor’s salary is a little over £18,000 a year, so that’s a lot of money for the charity and will help us make a difference to people’s lives.”

Paul also believes local councils are not making the most of their financial resources, and added: “I’m very conscious that money is being wasted and could be put to better use.

“I want to stand up for the town and the people, and do what’s right for them. I believe that if you stand for election, it should be because you care about your town and want to do it from the heart, and that’s why I’m standing next year.”

Y Suffer in Silence – based at the old Thomas Walker Hospital in Charlotte Street – offers a range of mental health support, including dedicated services for men, women and teenagers.