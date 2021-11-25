Fraserburgh festivities set to begin when Santa turns on Christmas tree lights

Santa Claus will be stopping off in the town centre on Friday night to turn on the lights on the new Christmas tree, before going on a sleigh ride around Fraserburgh.

Santa and his elf will be switching on the lights on the new 10-metre tall LED Christmas tree in the town centre at 6pm, before embarking on a sleigh ride tour around the Broch.

Funding for the new tree was generously donated by Broch businesses, the community council and Fraserburgh Rotary Club.

And the switch-on of the tree lights coincides the Christmas Shopping in Fraserburgh weekend – organised by Shop Fraserburgh – with late night shopping this Friday, and all day Saturday, when a variety of offers and discounts will be available.

There will also be local crafters setting up stalls in various shops around the town.

While you’re hunting bargains, keep an eye out for six pesky elves hiding in shops around the town centre. Find them all, and you can upload your results to the Shop Fraserburgh Facebook page for the chance to win a goody bag.

Santa’s Post Box also can be found at Symposium coffee house in Fraserburgh for children to post their letters to Santa.

Letters will receive a reply when posted by the last day of posting of Friday, December 17. Please remember to include a name and address for the reply.