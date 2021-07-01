Fraserburgh footballers go 500 miles - and more - for two local charities

Fraserburgh Link Up YFC 2008 squad following their beach run in support of two local charities.

Players set a target of reaching the Proclaimers’ milestone during May, but almost doubled that – accumulating 973 miles – with the squads of each age group from the P1s upwards clocking up the yards along the Fraserburgh coastline to the Waters of Philorth nature reserve.

The Fraserburgh Foodbank Centre and mental health group Y Suffer in Silence were selected as the beneficiaries.

Link Up chairwoman Elizabeth Dunbar said: “We’re forever grateful to the community as without them, the club couldn’t run. When the pandemic hit we saw the community effort in Fraserburgh to keep everyone safe and well.

“It was then we knew we could support their efforts as our way of repaying the kindness afforded to us over the years. We knew the pandemic had an effect on the community’s mental health and finances and therefore it was only fitting that we chose to support these two charities.

“Our coaches and players had great fun together raising money to support their community.”

Former Link Up U19s coach Brent Bruce was impressed by the charity efforts of other local clubs and wanted the youth side to do its part.

He said: “I was inspired by sides like Fraserburgh United and Deveronside during the first lockdown as both clubs raised fantastic amounts for their communities.

“When the second lockdown was nearing an end I thought it would be a good time to give back to the community. We decided to split all funds raised between two charities that have, and will continue to be, important coming out of this pandemic.

“I never thought we would get to the total that we have. It really shows the great community spirit that we have in Fraserburgh.

“We as a charity and a community club ourselves understand how important generosity is and we know the demands on both the charities we have selected is becoming more and more.”