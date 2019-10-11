Fraserburgh gets a festive fund boost

A £10,000 National Lottery award has ensured that Frozen Fraserburgh will be able to progress its plans for this year’s Winter Wonderland event from November 29 to December 1.

Frozen Fraserburgh chair, Ann Bell, said: “We are working closely with community groups, Broch Business Together (BBT), Aberdeenshire Council, local business and Rotary to ensure that once again this year Fraserburgh will have the most amazing Winter Wonderland event.

“This year’s event will be as inclusive an event as possible for every family to be able to participate in, as they help keep our shops, restaurants and services open by shopping locally throughout the year.

“Our Santa Grotto will be at the heart of the Winter Wonderland Street Party with free entry to the grotto, a town centre train ride, music and film entertainment; a parade to join in, food and drinks, snow globe, and heavily subsidised or free funfair rides.”

Meanwhile, fundraising for the event continues with a ‘Fashion and Fizz’ show at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on October 18 at 7pm organised by Scott Productions on behalf of the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh.

Rotary Club president, Robert Watt, said “This will be the third year of Festive Fraserburgh.

“Each year has been bigger and better than the year before and we fully expect this trend to continue.

“Events like this can only happen with a great deal of support - both in volunteer hours and of a financial nature.

“This is why the National Lottery Award is so important as it will allow us to achieve this aim.”

Ainsley Dyga chair of Broch Business Together , said: “Frozen Fraserburgh has been working really hard to bring this to our town and we wish them every success with it. Broch Businesses Together is really new to it all and is there to help in whatever way we can. We recognise the importance of community events and bringing the community together is very important.

“We are very grateful to the National Lottery for supporting our efforts to ensure Fraserburgh will definitely be the place to start your Christmas festivities.”