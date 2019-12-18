Fraserburgh heroes to be honoured by RHS

Two schoolgirls, an off-duty nurse and a man enjoying a picnic, who saved a man and a toddler on Fraserburgh Beach in August, are to receive Royal Humane Society Awards.

Isla Noble, 15 and her sister Eilidh, 14, heard cries for help while swimming near Fraserburgh. Realising the man, who had his son on his shoulders, was in trouble,Isla swam out with a lilo airbed and helped them to shore. The sisters were assisted by Keith Gray and nurse Sophie Ross. Thanks to the swift actions of the heroic four, the man and the toddler survived.

Isla Noble, is to receive a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Vellum while Eilidh, along with Keith Gray who helped in the rescue has been awarded a Testimonial on Parchment by the Society. Sophie Ross will receive a Certificate of Commendation.

The four were nominated for the awards by Tom Scholes-Fogg, on behalf of the National Emergency Services Memorial ‘NESM’, a national charity which is raising at least £3 Million to build Britain’s first national monument dedicated to all who have served in the emergency services.

The founder and chairman of the National Emergency Services Memorial, Tom Scholes-Fogg said: “I had the news channel on whilst doing some work when a piece came on TV about the Noble sisters, Mr Gray and Ms Ross. The four of them are heroes and I felt I just had to nominate them for the

Royal Humane Society awards.

"They should be incredibly proud of themselves. I am delighted the RHS has recognised their bravery and I am delighted to be presenting them with the awards.”

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society said: "Put simply, Isla and Eilidh were the right people in the right place at the right time. They realised that the man and his son were in serious danger and didn't hesitate to go to their aid.

"The beach at Fraserburgh is known for dangerous rip tides, but Isla ignored any danger to herself to swim out to the man and child. Keith Gray and Sophie Ross also played important roles in preventing what could have turned into a double fatality.”

Deputy Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Ron McKail said: “The quick-thinking of Isla and Eilidh and the support of Sophie and Keith led to a happy outcome for what could have been a tragic situation. I am very pleased that they are to be recognised for their selfless efforts and Aberdeenshire Council is very

pleased to be hosting this upcoming happy event.”