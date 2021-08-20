Fraserburgh Junior Arts Socierty announces the return of the panto

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society is looking forward to getting back on stage.

In true FJAS style, Sleeping Beauty will once again bring all the magic and spectacle audiences have come to love and expect from Aberdeenshire’s leading pantomime.

Last staged by the society in 2015, this year’s version of the classic tale is receiving a fresh twist.

Producers Sara Carroll and Anna Carle have been putting together an energetic and enthusiastic cast to deliver a dazzling reimagining with laugh-out-loud topical gags, slapstick comedy, show-stopping song and dance numbers, the most boo-able baddy and enough festive cheer to wake up 20 princesses.

There will be lots of panto fun at Dalrymple Hall this festive season.

Sara said: “Sleeping Beauty has a special place in my heart. I was in the 2001 production as Fairy Nightshade with my best friends and the panto dame, Bill Paterson, renamed me ‘Fairy Lumpshade’.

"As soon as I read this script, I could visualise it on the Dalrymple Hall stage and I know our local audiences will love it.”

Anna added: “I have loved the story of Sleeping Beauty since I was little.

"I loved when the prince awoke the princess with true loves kiss.

"Everyone was so disappointed when we had to cancel last year’s summer show and pantomime.

"We understand and take our responsibilities for our community’s safety very seriously.”

Auditions for both principal roles and the chorus took place this week, with rehearsals planned in the lead up to the festive performances.

FJAS secretary Lewis Platt said: “It is fantastic that after 16 months of not putting on a live performance, FJAS can now come back and delight our audiences with our 68th pantomime.”

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society is a local amateur dramatics group that was established in 1953.

FJAS produces many events and shows throughout the year in Fraserburgh, including the Christmas pantomime every festive season, summer shows and community-based activities.