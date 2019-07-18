Fraserburgh man recognised at city awards

A Fraserburgh man has been honoured at a formal event.

Shaun Craig was invited to attend a special awards ceremony hosted by the Wrights and Coopers Incorporation - one of Aberdeen’s seven incorporated trades.

He was recognised for his achievements at North East Scotland College where he has been studying for an HNC in Built Environment while also working for Sanctuary Housing.

Shaun was named the winner of the Gordon Archibald Medal at the event.

The prize, presented by the Wrights and Coopers to honour their former Deacon, Gordon Archibald, who died in 2007 after 54 years membership of the organisation.

Joinery apprentices also attended the ceremony at Trinity Hall to be presented with Advanced Craft prizes and the William Daniel Award.

Director of learning Susan Grant said: “The college is proud of its continued association with the Wrights and Coopers and is grateful for the encouragement it gives to all our joinery and HNC Built Environment students.

“This event congratulates students who have gone that extra mile to achieve craft excellence and we are delighted that family, employers and invited guests were able to share this experience thanks to the generosity of Trinity Hall.”