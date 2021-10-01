Fraserburgh people urged to protect their loved ones by making a will this November

Jon Jacques, chairman of the November Will Aid campaign. (Photo: Isobel Stewart)

Throughout November, firms across the country are volunteering their time to write basic wills as part of Will Aid and appointments are now available.

The annual campaign, which raised over £655,000 for charity in 2020, provides people with an opportunity to get a solicitor written will in exchange for a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

Like previous years there is expected to be a high demand, so people are encouraged to book an appointment now with a participating solicitor in their area, which they can find via the Will Aid website. Firms taking part in Freserburgh this year include Brown & McRae, which has raised a total of £6,227 for the campaign.

Since being launched in 1988, the campaign has so far raised more than £21 million for its nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.

Jon Jacques, chair of Will Aid, said: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of wills without their normal fee each year.

“Not only does their philanthropy help thousands of local people protect their loved ones, but it also helps the nine Will Aid charities continue their life-changing work.”