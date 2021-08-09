Fraserburgh police appeal for information after collision between van and moped

Police are appealing for information following the collision last Tuesday (August 3).

The collision happened on Tuesday, August 3, around 1pm, near to Pitullie, and involved a small white van and a white moped.

The rider of the moped was knocked off and sustained minor injuries as a result.

Constable Morrison, of Fraserburgh Community Police Office, said: “We are appealing for information and urge anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the B9031 between Sandhaven and Rosehearty around the time of the collision with a dash camera or who saw the small white van or moped to contact police as they may be able to help with our investigation.”