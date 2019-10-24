Fraserburgh residents concerned over trapped gull

A gull that has been trapped by netting for more than a week on a Fraserburgh rooftop is causing local residents concern.

The skurry was initially reported to the RSPB on Monday, October 14, by a local resident but who was directed to call the SSPCA instead.

But, now a week later and the gull is still trapped, residents and local shopkeepers are concerned nothing is being done to free the bird from its prison.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Michelle Mann told The Herald : “We have been making every effort to free the gull trapped under netting on a building roof in High Street, Fraserburgh.

“We have involved Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and have tried multiple times to contact the landlords and third-party contractors who might be able to give us access to the roof to free the bird.

“Sadly, to date this has been to no avail.

“We know that the gull isn’t injured and is managing to feed but we are very keen to free the bird as soon as possible.

“We will continue to try and rescue the bird and will follow every avenue available to us.”

Although some people might think ‘it’s only a gull’, where many in the north-east consider them to be a nuisance, however, they are a protected species and the Scottish SPCA are regularly called out to rescue them across the Broch.

We have reached out to Scottish Fire and Rescue for a comment on this incident.